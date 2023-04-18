FIFA has found a new host for the U-20 World Cup with Argentina taking over the role, the governing body of world football has announced.

The South American nation replaces Indonesia as the host who was stripped of the tournament on March 29 after the country’s FA cancelled the draw in Bali as its governor refused to host Israel’s team.

The Argentine FA formally submitted its bid to be the new hosts just a day later at the South American Football Confederation Congress.

FIFA is delighted to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to the tomorrow’s superstars of world football, FIFA President Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying in a statement.

I would like to thank the AFA and particularly its President Claudio Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities, for their commitment to hosting this magnificent event at such short notice, he added.

This year’s tournament will take place from May 20th to June 11th.

Argentina last hosted the U-20 World Cup in 2001 where they won their fourth of the six total championships.

The country is also hoping to get the hosting rights to the 2030 World Cup and successful staging of the U-20 championships provides them with a perfect platform to showcase their readiness.