Arfan takes charge of FPCCI regional office

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Newly-elected Vice-President and Regional Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Industry (FPCCI) Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf took the charge of FPCCI Regional Office Lahore in a special ceremony here Saturday. Addressing the ceremony, Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf said that he was well aware of the current issues of business community and efforts would be made in order to resolve all their issues relating to taxes, regulatory duty, customs, smuggling, refund and rebate, starting business and cost of doing business.

High utility expenses of electricity and gas had also disturbed the manufacturing sector, he said, adding that a detailed report on the issues and concerns of each district of Punjab would be prepared. Monthly meeting with each chamber and Association would also be priority of the new body. Chaudhry Arfan said that doors of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry would always remain open on traders and industrialists.

He also mentioned that the media was playing very important role in economic well being of the country as productive inputs of electronic and print media could present soft image of the country. He added that media should expend commerce pages as business community was now growing speedily.

FPCCI Vice President Ms Shabanam Zafar said that she would ensure active participation of all the women chambers in economic growth of the country. On this occasion, United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said, “We are working for the prosperity of business community and this time again election results are the clear manifestation of our dedication to this cause”.