Arfa Karim always to be ray of hope for new generation: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Arfa Karim, the youngest information technology expert was most intelligent and valuable daughter of Pakistan, who achieved a significant success in the field of information technology at very young age.

In his message on the occasion of her 7th death anniversary, Usman Buzdar said that with her God gifted abilities, Arfa Karim has brought glory to Pakistan’s name. The light being lit by this wonderful daughter in the field of information technology will always be brightened.

He said that intelligent daughters like Arfa Karim are ray of hope for the country. Microsoft Certified IT Professional Arfa Karim is a sign of passion and courage for new generation. The Chief Minister said that she is shining like stars in history due to her hard work, sincerity and devotions. Arfa Karim will always live in our hearts, he added.

