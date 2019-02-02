Arfa Kareem’s brithday observed

Faisalabad

The 24th birth anniversary of World’s youngest microsoft certified professional Arfa Kareem Randhawa was observed here on Suturday. In this connection, a ceremony was held at her ancestral village Chak No.4-JB Ramdewali, now named as Arfa Kareem Nagar, Sargodha Road, where her parents, relatives and people participated.

Her father Colonel (retd) Amjad Kareem Randhawa cut a cake and inaugurated two water filtration plants and one IT Lab at a school in commemoration of Arfa Kareem Randhawa.

Speaking on the occasion, he paid tribute to his daughter Arfa Karim and said that her achievements in information technology brought laurel for Pakistan at global level. He said:’ The nation is having a lot of potential. We should pay attention on our new generation so that they can prove their mettle’.—APP

