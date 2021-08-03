Areeba Habib gets engaged in an intimate ceremony

Areeba Habib, a popular model and an ace actress in Pakistan’s entertainment business has finally shared pictures from her intimate engagement ceremony confirming the rumors of her betrothment.

The actress posted her pictures on Instagram and fans could not stop gushing over how elegant Areeba looked. Stars from the media fraternity congratulated the actor on this happy occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Earlier, Areeba shared pictures of her home which could be seen adorned for the occasion of her engagement to a guy called Saadain Imran Sheikh.

Her fans were quick enough to guess that Areeba’s engagement had been confirmed.

The names of the actress and her future husband, Saadain Imran, were found inscribed on a present in one photo, as well as the date of the event, which was July 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

On the occasion of Eid, the Jalan star also posted an Eid picture on Instagram dropping a slight hint of the upcoming event.

She was seen holding a package of sweets and other presents in the picture, with the message “Eidi. Alhamdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

