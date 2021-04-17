Are Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first child?

Famed singer Falak Shabir on Saturday set off new thoughts in the heads of his fans by sharing a thought-provoking picture to his Instagram story.

The picture that shows a couple with woman carrying baby in her abdomen and man thinking about the child has left the fans wondering if Falak and his gorgeous wife Sarah Khan are expecting their first child.

He captioned the picture, “This is beauty of a relationship. SubhanAllah”. The couple has not clearly announced the pregnancy.

The surprising post comes days after Sarah Khan was hospitalized after she felt unwell. She was discharged from the medical facility next day after treatment.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020 after signing their life away during an intimate nikkah ceremony.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/sarah-khan-hospitalized-as-health-condition-deteriorates/