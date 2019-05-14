Wellington

New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Arden will demand action to curb online extremism, citing the worst mass killing in her country’s recent history at a summit of world leaders and tech firms in Paris Wednesday. A self-described white supremacist killed 51 Muslims in the Christchurch mosque attacks on 15 March. During the assault the man wore a head-mounted camera, broadcasting his actions online. Arden has been the driving force behind the Paris summit, co-hosted with French President Emmanuel Macron, following the tragedy. Participants will be asked to commit to a “Christchurch Call” pledge — named after the city — designed to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online. —AFP