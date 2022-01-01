ARD, FBR conclude second round of negotiations on Double Taxation

Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) concluded second round of negotiations on Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The four-member delegation of Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) were on visit to Pakistan, which commenced from 27th December, 2021.

The inaugural session was presided over by Mr. Qaiser Iqbal, Director General (International Taxes), FBR who welcomed the delegates and hoped that the proposed DTA between the two brotherly countries would go a long way in fostering economic relationships and would also contribute to the development of both the countries. The negotiations were conducted in the most cordial and friendly atmosphere. Both the delegations discussed all the outstanding issues of the first round of negotiations held in Islamabad from 28th to 30th March, 2016. Both the sides presented and appreciated each other’s respective positions. However, it was agreed that the un-resolved issues would be discussed and finalized in the third round of negotiations to be held in Kabul, Afghanistan on mutually agreed dates.

The Afghan delegation was led by Mr. Esmatullah Salimi, Revenue Audit Director, ARD and included Mr. Abdul Wali Noori, Technical Deputy Director-General, ARD, Mr. Nida Mohammad Seddiqi, Legal Services Director, ARD and Mr. Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Advisor to MoF. The Pakistan delegation was headed by Mr. Qaiser Iqbal, Director General (International Taxes), FBR and included Barrister Nowsherwan Khan, Chief (International Taxes) and Ms. Hira Nazir, Secretary (Tax Treaties & Conventions), FBR.