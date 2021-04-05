Archroma, NED University to promote research in textiles

Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with NED University of Engineering & Technology.

The partnership will explore innovations in upscaling textile research with futuristic visualization enabling textile industry in Pakistan to align itself with the fast pace of global advancements.

Mujtaba Rahim, CEO of Archroma, “We, at Archroma, believe in continuous improvement leading to sustainable growth and creating value for our stakeholders.

We will further collaborate with faculty members of NED in chalking out a doable practical program in textile applications for the students.