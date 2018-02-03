Architects’ role vital in ensuring quality construction, heritage conservation: PM

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday highlighted vital role of architects in ensuring and enhancing quality of construction, and conservation of built-up heritage, and said future of architecture was bright in the country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Building Materials and Products Exhibition’, organised by the Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) at the International Expo Centre. State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister called upon IAP to lend its expertise for preservation and maintenance of rich architectural heritage of the country so that this treasure could be protected for the future generations.

On the other hand, he pointed out that roads, highways, public buildings, parks as well as motorways were also a tangible and important manifestation of architecture of Pakistan which is a burgeoning sector and a integral part of the economy.

He stressed that construction of all buildings must meet the international standards of quality and safety.

The Prime Minister said work on low-cost housing was in progress across the country, and added quality was compromised in low-cost housing projects in the past.

He said the builders should maintain quality of construction for such projects in the country.

He appreciated the novel theme “Archi-tourism” of the exhibition, saying it could attract foreign investment for this sector.

Sharing his experience, the Prime Minister said that buildings, being constructed in the country, must be compatible with the harsh and severe weather conditions in order to ensure comfortable environment to people throughout the year.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the exhibition and visited various stalls, set up on the occasion.

Mohammad Yusuf Ghauri, Chairman IAP Lahore Chapter presented a memento to the Prime Minister on the behalf of the host organisation.