Archbishop urges people to follow SOPs

Staff Reporter

Archbishop of twin cities, Dr Joseph Arshad has urged the followers to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a message for Christian community, he said that the lives of millions of people around the world had been affected, the economies of countries around the world were also on the verge of collapse, millions of people had lost their jobs, adding that it was indeed a warning for our reformation and urged the whole nation to bow God for salvation from this pandemic.

The government was very clear in its decisions and it was now responsibility of the citizens to follow (SOPs) Standard Operating Procedures, he mentioned.

“The church was our mother and she loves her children immensely. Today, as the leader of the church, I pray for all the families who had been affected by the coronavirus.”

Let us all move forward together to face the current situation with renewed vigor, with complete trust in God by acknowledging that God is our protector and guardian, he said, “I pay tribute to the Government of Pakistan, armed forces, healthcare agencies, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their efforts, sacrifices and hard work in preventing the spread of the COVID-19,” he added.