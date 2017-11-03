Arcelik bags ‘Best Contribution to Corporate Responsibility’ award

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Arcelik A.ª., leading global household appliances manufacturer which recently acquired Dawlance – Pakistan’s leading home appliance manufacturer, is honored to announce their recent award for ‘Best Contribution to Corporate Responsibility’ in the 2017 European Supply Management Awards, organized by Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) and ProcureCon.

With sustainability at the heart of the company, Arcelik’s award recognizes the company’s ongoing work with suppliers in improving its transparency and sustainability across its supply chain through its innovative ‘Transparency in Business’ training programme. The programme, which was rolled out over 2015 and 2016, provides Arcelik’s suppliers with training, coaching and development in sustainability reporting, and certification across social, environmental, human rights and ethical issues.

By empowering and equipping their suppliers with the expertise to be more sustainable, Arçelik has not only seen social benefits for the company and their suppliers, but also become more financially competitive in its main export markets in Europe and the United States.

Arcelik’s recognition in the recent CIPS awards continues to solidify the company’s reputation as a sustainability leader, after the company become the first-ever Turkish manufacturing company to join the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index last month.

The CIPS Supply Management Awards Europe in association with ProcureCon Europe, is respected benchmark of excellence within the procurement and supply chain professions. With the categories covering the full breath of the procurement field, including corporate responsibility, people development and supplier relationships. Speaking at the occasion, Polat ªen, Arçelik A.ª. CFO said: “We’re honored to receive the prestigious CIPS Supply Management Award recognizing our on-going work with our suppliers to uphold the sustainability values we embody as a company.