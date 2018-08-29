ARC to teach one million out of school children

Islamabad

American Refugee Committee (ARC) in collaboration with Education Above All-Qatar (EAA) has initiated its Program “Million kids to school” with an aim to bring one million Out of School Children (OOSC) in to schools. This is the project of ARC which is being funded by the EAA Qatar and implemented by the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE).

Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Chief of American Refugee Committee Pakistan Dr Tariq Cheema, Executive Editor Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) Fajer Pasha, Global envoy on Gender equality for UK Joanna Hoper, Global Ambassador PAGE Actress Amina Shaikh attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif said that education played key role in development of the country. He said that education was only solution of challenges being faced by the country, adding Islam directed parents to provide education to their children.

He said the Holy Quran urged the Muslims and human being to think and dig out the secrets of universe. The value of human kind and humanity can be understood through education, he added. “Allama Iqbal through his poetry had stressed the nation and youth to learn more and more words, techniques and do research to compete the world,” he said. He said that it was high time to teach the children in their own language rather than to follow any foreign language.—APP

