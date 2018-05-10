ARC employees hold protest

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) is an apex organization in the country. PARC has Establishments all over the country working for betterment of the livelihood of the resource poor farming community in the country as well as to ensure food security through better crop production. Despite of decreasing agricultural fertile land PARC scientists try their level best to self sufficient Pakistan in food grains as well as to ensure food security in the country. It is the duty of Govt. of Pakistan to protect the rights of Govt. servants / employees by providing sufficient funds to meet their needs regarding salary and allowances. The Govt. of Pakistan has announced 10% increase in salary & pension of all Govt. employees working in different organizations during budget speech of financial year 2017-18. The same increase in salary and pension were not given to PARC employees till to date by Govt. of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance, Islamabad. PARC also submitted their supplementary grant of Rs. 855.582 million to M/o National Food Security & Research during July, 2017 but the M/o NFSR returned the supplementary grant to PARC with the remarks that “it is too early and the same file may be submitted to M/o NFSR during 3rd Quarter, after approval of PARC Board of Governors”.