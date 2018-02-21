Arbab Stadium to be upgraded at par with international standard

Peshawar

Legendary cricketer Imran Khan laid down foundation stone of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium by reconstructing it according to international need with all facilities costing Rs. 1.39 billion here Tuesday.

Besides him KP Information Minister Shah Farman, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Muhammad Atif, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Secretary Sports Muhammad Tariq Khan, DG Sports Junaid Khan, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, project director and his fan were also present.

Speaking on this occasion soon after inaugurating the foundation stone laying ceremony, Imran Khan said that KP is full of talent with the attaining international standard of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, carrying a Test status international, it would help in bringing back international cricket to Peshawar.

He said now with the floodlight facilities the venues would be according to the international need.

He said Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium host many international Test and One-Day International matches and with the up-gradation and equipping it with facilities that has currently in the Dubai Cricket Stadium, the Peshawarites would see top players in action again. He said the govt is very keen to involve the youth in healthy and productive activities and that is why initiative had been taken to provide playgrounds facilities at Union Council, Tehsil and District levels.

He said 100 grounds has already been completed and handed over to the Directorate General of Sports KP to utilize them during the 3rd edition of the forthcoming Under-23 Games in which a record 11500 male and female athletes would participate in 26 male and 17 female sports disciplines.

Imran said normalcy has been returned to the province after the long years of militancy and it is a right time to arrange sports activities for the youth to portray the soft image of the province and involve them in productive activities. —APP