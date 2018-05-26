Arbab challenges Khattak for debate over five-years performance

Peshawar

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Arbab Khizer Hayat Friday challenged Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak for a debate over performance of five years governance of Pakistan

Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province. Talking to newsmen here on Friday, Arbab Khizer Hayat said if Chief Minister had constructed a single school, college, university, police station, hospital and even a Basic Health Unit (BHU) in the province, he will leave politics for ever.

PML(N) leader said PTI came into power with a mandate of bringing improvement in health, justice, education system, police and patwari culture, but unfortunately instead of betterment, it even disfigured the existing service delivery and functioning of these departments.

“The Chief Minister, his cabinet and blue eyed officials had done noting during the five year tenure except of looting public exchequer and made exemplary records of corruption,” Arbab alleged.

Soon after the completion of five years term, KP CM and his cabinet members will be in the grip of accountability, he made a prediction.

The corruption made in projects like BRT, Peshawar Beautification and Billion True Tsunami will be remembered with black ink in the book of history, Arbab went on to say.

Similarly, the wastage of mineral resources of the provinces for fulfilling fuel needs of aircraft of Jehangir Tareen is not hidden from anyone, he continued. He said 14 MPAs of PTI were expelled from party for selling their votes in Senate polls. .—APP