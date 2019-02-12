Arbab, Asma indicted again in corruption case

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

An Accountability Court Peshawar on Tuesday indicted again Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders former federal minister for communications Dr. Arbab Alamgir and his wife former MNA Asma Alamgir in corruption cases and making assets disproportionate to their known assets.

Arbab and Asma appeared before the accountability court as it heard a case against them for owning assets beyond known sources of income. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court once again indicted the PPP leaders and removed the part regarding foreign properties from the new indictment.

The earlier reference against Arbab and Asma mentioned foreign properties. The court also summoned three witnesses, Sher Dil, Kaleem Shehzad and Dr. Rehan, at the next hearing of the case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the couple for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs332 million which were beyond their known sources of income.

The NAB in its probe said that the suspects accumulated movable and immovable assets including a house in G-11/3 Islamabad; 10-kanal land at Mauza Shah Alladitta, Islamabad; a bungalow in F-7/2 Islamabad; prize bonds; a land rover vehicle and several bank transactions, charges which the accused have been denying saying the cases against them were politically motivated.

