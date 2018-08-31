Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Voice of People
  3. Arabic learning

Arabic learning

One of the basic reasons of losing our attention while offering Salah (prayer) is that we don’t understand Arabic language; as a result, we don’t get the message of Almighty Allah. In fact, it is essential to understand what is saying in attentive listening; otherwise, soon or late, you lose your attention.
Apparently, there is a need of learning Arabic language; it would be worth adding if we introduce Arabic language course in our schools. Starting from class 5 to 9 with gradual increase in level to at least teach the minimum required knowledge of Arabic would make a big difference.
MAAZ AFTAB
Karachi

Post Views: 18

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top