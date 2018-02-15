Arabic center at IIUI

Staff Reporter

Arabic Resource center at female campus of the International Islamic University was inaugurated here on Wednesday by Wife of the Naval Chief, Begum Shaheena Abbasi who also announced one hundred thousand rupees for the center.

The center will teach for Arabic phonics, reading and writing skills, Arabic comprehension and grammar and creative writing in audio visual classes. The inauguration ceremony, in presence of IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai was addressed by Begum Shaheena Abbasi who said that promotion of Arabic was the constitutional responsibility. She added that inclusion of Arabic language as compulsory subject at school level can help in introducing students to religion and history in further efficient manner.