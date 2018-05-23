Arabian Sea cyclone poses no threat to Pakistan’s coastline: Met Office

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A deadly tropical cyclone gaining strength in the Arabian Sea shortly after Cyclone Sagar killed at least 15 in Somalia, poses no threat for Pakistan’s coastline, said the Met Office on Tuesday.

The new cyclone, a remnant of Cyclone Sagar, is already taking shape east of Somalia in the Arabian Sea and is expected to make a landfall at the coastal regions of Oman and Yemen later in the week. However, according to Pakistan Metereological Department, it will not bring any damages to Pakistan.

According to AccuWeather, a tropical low will pass through east of Socotra Island in Yemen through Wednesday. This is likely to bring strong breezes and downpours in the region from late Tuesday till early Friday.

A continued track towards the north and northwest will take this cyclone towards southern Oman, with landfall possible late Friday or Saturday, said the weather forecasting website.

This storm could turn into a cyclone equal in strength to a hurricane in the Atlantic or east Pacific oceans, the website added.