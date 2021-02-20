Arabian Monsoon 2021 & Lion Star-II: Pakistan Navy holds drills with Russian, Sri Lankan forces

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has conducted joint exercises with Russian and Sri Lankan naval forces upon culmination of AMAN-21 multinational drills.

A statement issued by the Navy DDGPR said, PN ships Alamgir and Aslat conducted a bilateral exercise titled “Arabian Monsoon 2021” with ships of Russian Federation Navy Admiral Grigorovich & Dmitriy Rogachov in the North Arabian Sea.

PNS ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral drill Lion Star-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship Gajabahu.

Fixed and rotary-wing aircraft of Pakistan Navy Aviation and PAF fighter jets also participated. The exercise included anti-surface, anti-air warfare, maneuvering, and communication serials.

 

Both drills were conducted to further enhance cooperation and interoperability with navies of the Russian Federation and Sri Lanka.

