Arab News celebrates three months of Pakistan edition

Staff Reporter

Arab News hosted an Iftar to celebrate three months of its operation in an event held at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad. The event focused on appreciating local support and contribution to Arab News’ success in the region. It was attended by the politicians, diplomats, journalists, and civil society members and who’s who of the society.

At the event, the general discussion focused on appreciating Arab News’ online portal, and the broader connections being forged through an exchange of ideas between the Middle East and Pakistan. South Asia Bureau Chief Baker Atyani conversed with iftar attendees on the future of journalism in the region.

While addressing the guests, Mr. Atyani said “We believe that free speech is an integral ingredient in bringing up discourse which is essential for any type of progress and press is a tool to liberate people from ignorance.”

The event ended with dinner followed by a group photo of the guests.