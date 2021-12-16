Arab coalition airstrikes kill 165 Houthis

The Arab coalition supporting the Yemeni government said Wednesday it had killed 165 Houthis in the central province of Marib and the west coast, as heavy fighting between troops and the Iran-backed militia continued outside Marib city.

During the past 24 hours, coalition warplanes carried out 24 air raids in Marib that claimed the lives of 140 Houthis and destroyed 15 vehicles belonging to the rebels.

Planes also hit five Houthi targets at flashpoint sites along the country’s west coast, killing 25 rebels and destroying four military vehicles.

Arab coalition airstrikes destroyed two caves used to store ballistic missiles and four secret drone facilities in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the coalition announced early on Wednesday.

The attacks come after Saudi Arabian forces destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia and targeting Khamis Mushayt, near Abha in the Kingdom’s southwest, on Monday.

“Destroying capabilities and neutralizing the threat requires the operation to continue to achieve its goals,”said a statement on Al-Ekhbariya.

Bahrain and Kuwait have condemned Houthi militia attempts to attack civilians and civilian buildings in Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile on Monday.

In separate statements, both countries labeled the missile attack as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

The coalition has stepped up operations targeting Houthi military sites after an increase in cross-border attacks in recent days aimed at Saudi Arabia.—Agencies