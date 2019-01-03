I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities that aquatic life is dangerously being affected and countless lives under water have died owing to which there are chances to the end of aquatic life if conditions remain the same. The causes of decreasing and infectious aquatic life are several; water pollution, heaps of garbage, uses of solids liquids, dust and waste materials.

Throwing these all into water causes water pollution and life under water breathes from this dirty and effected water which kills the marine and aquatic life .Other cause is throwing waste material on the land and land absorbs these into its inside and then reduces and will be mixed with water. So, if aquatic life is affected means we are also affected because we use some of aquatic lives for eating and for other things. Therefore, aquatic life must be preserved from water pollution.

SHOAIB DAWOODI

Turbat Kech

Share on: WhatsApp