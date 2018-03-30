Aqua FC claim championship

Ufone Balochistan Football Cup

Sports Reporter

Quetta

Aqua FC Quetta claimed the title and lifted this year’s Ufone Balochistan Football Cup’s trophy at a thrilling final after beating NoshkalBaloch FC Noshki 2-1.

The final at Railway Ground Quetta was attended by a large crowd including general public, dignitaries, media and management of Ufone. Secretary Sports Balochistan, Mr. Manzoor Ahmed was the Chief Guest. He handed over the trophy to the winning team.

“It is a great initiative from Ufone. These kind of activities not only promote good health but also help build confidence in the youth and provide them a competitive opportunity”, Mr. Ahmed said.

Earlier on in the first half, Aqua FC Quetta played a defensive knock in the first ten minutes of the game while NoshkalBaloch FC kept attacking. However, after the initial defense Aqua FC geared up the aggression and made several attacks on the Noshkal’s goal but could not get the ball past the goal post. No goals were scored in the first half.

NoshkalBaloch FC’s Abdul Malk scored earlier in the second half to take the lead in the match. After a gap of 15 minutes Sher Hassan from Aqua FC scored an equalizer to keep club’s hopes alive for the title. It was not until the last few minutes of the game when Aqua FC’s Nasrullah scored on a penalty to ensure his team wins the trophy for this year’s championship.

This year the championship took place in six cities, including Quetta, Pishin, Khuzdar, Chaman, Loralai and Noshki. The championship had 30 teams, five from each city and engaged 450 young footballers.