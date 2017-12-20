Aqsa, Haroon win women, men badminton titles

Peshawar

Aqsa Hassan from District Swabi upset current national junior champion and her younger sister Iqra Hassan in the final of the 6th Nazim Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship Women singles played here at Tariq Wadood Hall on Tuesday.

Hailing from Swabi Aqsa Hassan shocked her younger sister Arifa in a marathon three sets battle, the score was 13-21, 21-19 and 23-21. Arifa, who remained national junior champion and also gold medalist for four consecutive years of the Inter-Provincial Women Badminton Championship organized under the aegis, played well but failed to click in front of her elder sister.

“I played with determination and that is why I secured victory against Arifa, who proved to be strong rival,” Aqsa told APP in a post-match talk. “My smashes worked well against Arifa who is strong enough at the net and did not give much chance to her to strike back at the net by putting her all the time on the back foot,” she added.

“Today I did not satisfied with my game against Aqsa,” Arifa told this agency. “I tried hard to comeback but I could not because Aqsa played well and succeeded in putting me at the back of the court,” Arifa added.In the first semi-final Aqsa recorded victory against another promising Urooj of Mardan in the 2-1 battle, the score was 15-21, 21-19 and 21-18 in the first semi-final while Arifa beat Urooj of Police by 2-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18. Urooj did some resistance against Arifa but Arifa played well and did not give much Aqsa beat Urooj of Mardan by 2-0, Arifa beat Urooj of Police by 2-0.

In the Men singles final Haroon-ur-Rehman of KP Police upset three times winner Masood Ahmad, also from Police, by 2-1, the score was 16-21, 23-21 and 23-21 in a thrilling encounter. Haroon Ur Rehman played well and despite losing the first set against strong rival Masood Ahmad. Haroon has better advantage

In the mixed double Murad and Arifa beat Shoaib Riaz and Noureen of Bannu 21-19, 17-21 and 21-19.

Murad and Arifa beat Kashif and Alia of Abbottabad by 2-0 in the first semi-final, the score was 21-17 and 21-19 while in the second semi-final Shoaib Riaz and Noureen beat Tahir and Urooj of KP Police by 2-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18.

In the doubles Haseeb and Haroon recorded victory against Nadeem and Basit in a thrilling three sets battle wherein both the pairs stretched to full length against each other. It was the first set in which Haseeb and Haroon, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Nadeem, a qualified coach in the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Basit, hailing from Swat by 23-21.—APP