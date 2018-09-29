Aqib’s murder: ATC hands death sentence to ex-session judge Sikandar Lashari

KARACHI : An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday has handed down death sentence to former district and sessions judge in Mithi Sikandar Lashari for murdering son of fellow judge.

According to details, more than 20 witnesses recorded their statements during trial of the case.

It is to be mentioned here that session judge Khalid Shahani’s 20-year-old son Aqib Shahani was killed on February 19, 2014 by unidentified assailants when he was passing through Niaz Cricket Stadium in a car with his family.

An FIR was registered in GOR police station under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Sindh High Court (SHC) had suspended Sikandar Lashari from service on March 3, 2014 and ordered to arrest him.

The victim’s family said that Aqib was in love with Sikandar’s daughter and he was reportedly against their relationship.

Four suspects including Barkat Lashari and Ghulam are still absconding in the case.

