Aqeel wins DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis Championship

Peshawar

Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan clinched the title of the DIG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis Championship played here at Qayyum Sports Complex Synthetic Courts on Thursday.

Renown cardiac surgeon and son of late DIG Aman Ullah Khan, Professor Dr. Hafizullah was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice President KP Tennis Association Professor Dr. Farhan Abbas, another promising heart surgeon, Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz, coach Roman Khan, officials and players were also present and witnessed the thrilling final of the Men’s singles.

Aqeel Khan, a Pakistan No. 1 Davis Cupper, recorded victory against Barkat Ullah of KP Police in the thrilling final by 6-4 and 6-4. Young Barkat UIllah, a hailing for KP, gave tough resistance to his strong rival Aqeel Khan who is playing top level tennis from the last 30-year.

In the other final of the Under-14 category Aziz Khan of KP defeated Hasam Khan, also from KP 6-3 and 6-4. In the Under-14 doubles Aziz Khan and Hasam Khan defeated 10-year-old Hamza Roman and Kashan Umer in the final by 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4.

At the end, the chief guest professor Dr. Hafiz Ullah gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. A total of 30 players took part in the three-day event organized by KP Tennis Association.—APP