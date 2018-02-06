Aqeel wants PTF to prepare young players for future Davis Cups

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan tennis ace Aqeel Khan has urged the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to talent hunt for young players who can play on grass courts and prepare them for future Davis Cups. It may be mentioned here that recently Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in the recently held Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Zone Group-I tie to which the credit goes to the duo of Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq. Talking to APP, Aqeel said PTF must dig out for young players from all over the country who are used to grass courts in order to prepare and groom them for future Davis Cups.Speaking about Aqeel and Aisam’s replacements in future, he said there is a lot of talent in the country and hopefully young talented players will come to fore who can replace us in future. “I believe those young players will produce good results for the country as we (Aqeel and Aisam) have made our nation proud,” he said. He said there is immense talent of every game in the country but all that is needed is support from the higher authorities. Talking about Pakistan’s next Davis Cup tie against Uzbekistan to be held this April on 6 and 7, he said we will perform with all our might in the tie. “Currently Uzbekistan player is among top 50 in the ranking and the tie will be tough but we will give it our best shot,” he said.

Orignally published by APP