Aqeel moves in Tennis quarter finals

Islamabad

Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Shahzad Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Heera Ashiq, Aman Attique advance into the quarterfinals of the 31st Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at PTF Tennis Complex. Top seed Aqeel Khan was in fine touch and eliminated Shahzad PAF (Peshawar) without any resistance in straight set 6-1, 6-1. Muhammad Shoaib an upcoming player from Peshawar eliminated Asadullah Khan in straight set 6-1 6-2.

Mudassar Murtaza struggle hard to win his encounter against Muhammad Usman Ejaz in a well contested three set match and will face Shahzad Khan in the quarter final. Muhammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Aman Attique and Muzammil Murtaza registered straight set wins.

Aman Attique will face M.Abid, Murtaza Muzammil will play against Heera Ashiq in the quarterfinal. In the Ladies Singles event Khunsha Babar caused the major upset by beating 4th seed Esha Jawad of Lahore in straight set 6-2, 6-2. Noor Malik daughter for former Davis Cup Rashid Malik also showed quality tennis and beat Shiza without conceding singles game in both sets. Mehvish Chisties and Oreen Jiasi also qualified for the quarter finals.—APP