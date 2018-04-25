Aqeel Khan wins title for 18th times

37th CAS Khyber Open Tennis

Peshawar

World second most Davis Cupper of Pakistan Aqeel Khan clinched the trophy of the 37th Chief of the Air Staff Open Tennis Championship for 18th times, 12 times in a row here at PAF Officer Mess Tennis Courts on Tuesday.

Base Commander PAF Base Peshawar Air Commodore Muhammad Qaiser Janjua was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the final along with President Pakistan Tennis Federation and former Federal Minister Salim Saifullah Khan, Director PAF Sports Control Committee Group Captain Amir Nawaz, President KP Tennis Association and renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir Khan.

The final did not provide much thrill as Aqeel Khan mostly dominated the proceedings and did not give much chance to his rival Abid Rafiq to strike back. It was certainly a big achievement of Aqeel Khan, who won the Championship for 12 consecutive years before taking the title for 18-times. Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan has also the honor of being the first Pakistani who completed a half-century of playing the Davis Cup ties.

Aqeel Khan did not look behind after breaking his rival Pakistan No. 2 Abid Rafiq in the first set. It was a spin serve and baseline shorts of Aqeel Khan that counts the most against Abid Rafiq, who was relaying most on his desperate smashes. Despite all such Aqeel Khan played with cool head, giving no rooms to Abid Rafiq to strike back and thus marched into victory in the first set at 6-1. There were faults and faults services of Abid Rafiq, specially in the first set which nicely utilized by Aqeel Khan to his favour.

Aqeel played a mix game of volleys and strong baseline shorts with some superb Ace service that fully exhausted Abid Rafiq. At one time Aqeel was leading by 3-0, 4-0, and 5-0 and 5-1 finished the set at 6-1 game and raced up victory in another at 6-0. Abid Rafiq tried his hard to come back into the game but he was failed.

Using his feet Aqeel was so quick in responding over Abid’s smashes and got the points after points. After winning the first set Aqeel Khan well controlled the second set and gave no game to march into victory in the second set at 6-0.

In the Men’s doubles Aqeel Khan and Shahzad defeated Muhammad Abid and Usman Rafiq by 6-0 and 6-2. Both Aqeel Khan and Shahzad dominated the proceedings and did not give time to Muhammad Abid and Usman Rafiq to strike back.

In the Senior doubles Israr and Jehanzeb defeated Irfan and Mehmood by 6-0 and 6-4. Both Irfan and Mehmood did some resistance in the second game otherwise it was an easy sailing for international Israr and Jehanzeb to march into victory.

In the Under 10 category Pakistan No. 1 Hamza Roman defeated Jamal Khan by 4-0 and 4-1. Hamza Roman, a promising player, hailing from Nawa Khali Peshawar, did not give much time to Jamal Khan to strike back.

In the Under-14 category Sami Zeb defeated Uzair in a thrilling two sets battle, the score was 6-1 and 6-1. Sami Zeb upset Hamza Roman in the first semi-final, the score was 6-1 and 6-1 while Uzair recorded victory against Hasam in a thrilling three sets battle, the score was 7-6 (3), 6-7 and 6-2. Uzair faced tough resistance against Hasam in an hour and 30 minute battle.

In the Boys Under-18 singles top ranking player Muhammad Shoaib recorded victory against Aqib Khan in a thrilling three sets battle lasted for one hour, the score 6-1 and 6-1 before defeating Aqib Umar by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 and Muhammad Shoaib beat Huzaifa Abdul in the semi-final, the score was 6-3 and 6-3.

In the Ladies singles Sara Mansoor defeated Esha Jawad by 6-1 and 6-0 in a one-sided affair.—APP