Aqeel dominates HTR Masters Cup tennis tournament

Lahore

National number One Aqeel Khan was the dominating force in the day’s matches of the 4th of Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup (Invitational) Tennis Tournament here at Lahore Gymkhana Courts here on Wednesday. Aqeel started the day with a straight set rather and easy win in the men’s singles and later pairing up with the country’s tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi, the two annexed the doubles win.

Besides, Ahme Chaudhary, Muzammil Murtaza and Mohammad Abid were the winners of the singles matches while Sara Mansoor, Ushna Suhail and Sara Mahboob claimed their ladies singles matches in one-sided affair.

Earlier in the day, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Nauman Aftab and Abdullah Adnan were the winners of the under-18 boys matches.

In the other doubles matches played during the day, Heera Ashiq and Abdul Haider stepped into the next round.

Aqeel took about 20 minutes to undo the toothless fight posed by Muhammad Abid Ali Akbar. His straight sets win ended with a score of 6-1 and 6-1.

Ahmed Chaudhary had to fight for his singles match win against Heera Ashiq. After a 6-4 first set win, Ahmed had to win a tie-breaker second set 7-5 when Heera got to his nerves.

Muzammil Murtaza had a walk over against Shamael Chaudhary who did not appear in the court for the match. In the last singles match of the day, Muhammad Abid after some tough fight from Muhammad Shoaib won the match 6-4 and 6-1. The ladies singles matches saw Sara Mansoor beat Mehak Khokhar in straight sets. Pakistan’s number one Ushna Suhail dominated in her match against Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cupper Rasheed Malik, Noor could only had two ppoints in her match as Ushna won 6-2 and 6-0.—APP

