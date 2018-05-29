APTPMA concerned over shortage of hydrogen peroxide

Karachi

Textile processing industries, the backbone of value adding textile exports sector and one of the major consumers of hydrogen peroxide – has expressed grave concern over “artificial” price hike and shortage of hydrogen peroxide in local market.

APTPMA statement here on Monday said that the local manufacturers of hydrogen peroxide has abruptly reduced the supply of the commodity in the local market which has created panic amongst its member units.

The association described this development as counter-productive to textile sector and called for corrective steps.

Central Chairman APTPMA, Saleem Parekh elaborated that hydrogen peroxide was used as a basic raw-material by the textile processing units.The shortage of hydrogen peroxide would adversely affect the export of textile fabrics and would deprive the country of valuable foreign exchange to the tune of billions of rupees.

The country’s total demand of hydrogen peroxide was 4500 metric tones per month, of which 99% is consumed by textile industry. There were two plants of this chemical in the country.—APP