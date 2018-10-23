APTMA urges tax facilitation, duty to uplift textile exports

Staff Reporter

Karachi

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has urged the government to tax regime, ease duty for increasing textile exports.

Zahid Mazhar, newly elected Chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Sindh Balochistan Region in a statement on Monday appreciated reduction in gas prices of 5 export oriented industries is a step in the right direction to make our products internationally competitive.

“However, he pointed out that in order to encourage industrialization and revive the exports of textile sector, the government would have to address other major odds also hurting our industry and exports such as immediate payment of our long overdue refunds of Sales Tax, Income Tax and export DLTL which is severely hurting our liquidity, removal of duties from import of cotton and polyester staple fiber to ensure their availability at affordable price, removal of GIDC, low productivity of labour, shortage of water available for industries in Karachi, and high cost of doing business for which government has already assured its commitment.”

All these are hurting the viability of the industry by increasing the cost of doing business which cannot be passed on to the international buyers.

He further said that such issues were leading towards de-industrialization and decline in Pakistan’s share in global textile trade, while the share of our regional competitors like Bangladesh is rising by leaps and bounds.

He said that we were requesting time and again to the previous government in the last five years to address the above issues which are the real reasons of the present economic crisis of ballooning trade deficit, all time high Current Account Deficit and Fiscal Deficit, but to no avail. He hoped that the new government will not repeat the mistakes of the previous one.

Zahid Mazhar expressed the hope that the government of Imran Khan would implement the textile policy presented by his team during the visit to APTMA early this year in later and spirit so that the issues and problems faced by the textile industry the major export earner of the country may be resolved as the country has already suffered loss in exports of almost US$ 25 billion during the last five years.

Zahid Mazhar urged the new government to give attention to the cotton crop which has witnessed a massive decline over the last few years due to the lowest yield of cotton farming which needs to be addressed on urgent basis.

He reminded that four years ago we had achieved the highest cotton crop of 14.87 million bales of cotton which has now fallen to 10.8 million bales as against the actual potential of 17.5 million bales annually.

