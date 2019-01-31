APTMA urges FBR for RPOs release against ST refunds

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Zahid Mazhar, Chairman, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Sindh-Balochistan Region has welcomed announcement of issuance of Promissory Notes to clear huge amount of long outstanding sales tax refund by Minister for Finance & Economic Affairs.

Zahid Mazhar in a statement issued to the press said that billions of rupees in Sales Tax, Customs Rebate and Income Tax Refund Claims in addition to Duty Drawback of Taxes Order under Prime Minister’s Export Package and Duty Local Taxes and Levies Schemes are stuck up with the government causing great sufferings to the largest foreign exchange earning sector through exports.

He said that the tax refunds of the textile exporters have been stuck for a long time for more than a year in most cases and now the government has announced issuance of Promissory Notes to liquidate these refunds which is a right step in the right direction.

Zahid Mazhar said that sales tax refunds of over Rs. 125 Billion belonging to the textile sector are pending with the government, he hopes that if the stuck-up refunds as announced by the Minister for Finance & Economic Affairs to clear sales tax refund through Promissory Notes be disbursed by the government in one go the exports of the country would not only increase tremendously but would also boost the business of the allied industries. Zahid Mazhar also appreciated FBR for issuing instructions to all Chief Commissioners of LTUs.

Share on: WhatsApp