APSMA to protect rights of private schools

Staff Reporter

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APSMA) is committed to protect rights of private schools at any cost.

At a General Body meeting of APSMA’s Rawalpindi Canntt area schools held here today, the speakers said they were united and would continue fighting for their due rights.

In his address, Abrar Ahmad Khan Divisional President APSMA said a large number of students would badly affect if schools would be shifted outside the Cantonment area. He said unrealistic approach by the relevant authorities in this regard will harm not only parents and students of the Cantt area, but also will disturb tranquil atmosphere of educational institutions. Addressing to the participants, Amjad Zeb APSMA RWP Canntt said that no power can be successful until the Association is United. He stressed upon expanding network of association to further strengthen joint efforts.

It is noteworthy that Supreme Court of Pakistan in October last year had ordered to shift all schools of Canntt areas from residential to commercial sites. This has made private schools worrisome, to which APSMA is mobilising concerned private schools.

Addressing on the occasion, General Secretary of APSMAs Rawalpindi Canntt chapter, Raja Waseem Saifi said that parents of the students would be taken into confidence in next step as well as to initiate an awareness campaign among masses.

Latter, a resolution was passed unanimously that if any private schools is threatened or pressurised by the authorities, joint action committee of APSMA will close all schools. Moreover, a process of dialogue with concerned quarters will be carried on simultaneously.