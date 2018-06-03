APSCC urges meaningful dialogue on Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has urged India and Pakistan to take tangible measures for bringing peace in region so that the bloodshed gets stopped in Valley and people living on borders are safe.

The Sikh leaders in a general meeting of APSCC in Srinagar appealed India and Pakistan to start a meaningful dialogue process without any further delay.

The APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina, in a statement issued after the meeting, said that as a part of goodwill gesture New Delhi should immediately release Hurriyat leaders and other political activists as well as youth languishing in jails of India and the territory.

“Dialogue as announced by Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh should not be sweet words to play with the sentiments of majority community (Muslims of Kashmir), but it should satisfy minorities including Sikhs, Dogras and Kashmiri Pandits. At the same time it is important that people living in regions like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Bhaderwah, Leh and Kargil are involved in this whole process,” said Raina.

The APSCC Chairman said that Indian political parties should evolve a consensus as how to proceed ahead with the dialogue process with different stakeholders in Kashmir. He said sincerity holds key to such a process and Hurriyat leaders need to be taken on board in the dialogue process.

“There are many political parties and people having vested interests and would never want peace to return to the Valley and would sabotage the dialogue. Political parties of the Valley, especially National Conference and PDP, have to work towards the interests of the people of Kashmir and no politics should be involved in the whole process,” said Raina.—KMS