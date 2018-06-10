APSCC pitches for Pakistan, India tangible dialogue

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has appealed to Pakistan and India to take tangible measures for bringing peace so that the bloodshed gets stopped in valley and people living on borders are safe.

The appeal was made during a general meeting of APSCC held in Srinagar. The Sikh leaders made a compassionate appeal to Pakistan and India to start a meaningful dialogue exercise without any wastage of time.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina said that as a part of goodwill gesture New Delhi should immediately release Hurriyat leaders and other political activists as well as youth languishing in jails of India and the territory.

The APSCC Chairman said that Indian political parties should evolve a consensus as how to proceed ahead with the dialogue process with different stakeholders in Kashmir. He said sincerity holds key to such a process and resistance leaders need to be taken on board in the dialogue process.—KMS