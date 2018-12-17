APS Massacre

Another year has gone, begging justice for the victims of Peshawar School attack back in 2014. 140 innocent lives got lost on the fateful day of 16 December 2014, right under the nose of the so-called web of security of top spy agency in the world.

The act was so barbaric that even to this date, all its details have not been revealed. Parents of slayed children are still protesting out in the streets, staging sit-ins in federal and provincial capitals. Pakistani media which otherwise plays a very pro-active role in unearthing corruption of political forces, is maintaining a criminal silence as if nothing ever happened at APS Peshawar. Tragedies after tragedies, how many are actually needed to wake up the state from its deep slumber. No action has been taken against those who were in charge of security of Army Public School Peshawar.

The day coincides with another very sad day of Pakistan’s history “the fall of Dhaka”. The topic itself demands detailed analysis of how the most enthusiastic supporters of the idea of Pakistan got so disappointed with the state of Pakistan that they parted their ways. With the PTI in power, it is its moral duty to investigate the tragedy of APS and bring those responsible, to justice. This would be a great service to Pakistani people and to the cause of Justice.

MALIK ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA

Australia

