APS martyrs remembered

THE memories of the ghastly and despicable terrorist attack on school children at Army Public School are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people and one saw its manifestation on the fourth anniversary of APS attack observed across the country on Sunday – the tragedy that in fact united the entire nation in the war on terrorism. Across the country, ceremonies were held to pay tributes to the young souls who lost their life in the attack. Pledges were also reiterated that the terrorists and inimical forces will never be allowed to regroup again and destroy their social fabric.

Also in their messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tributes to the members of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies who rendered countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Indeed the martyrs of APS children, their brave parents and the security forces which successfully carried out operations against terrorists in every nook and corner of the country and gave their lives will always live in the memories of the people as these are the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for the future of the country. The entire nation is indebted to them and no words are sufficient to acknowledge and recognize their ultimate sacrifice because of which peace, to a great extent, has been restored in the country.

However, it is not time to be complacent as the recent attacks in Kech district of Balochistan and the Chinese Consulate in Karachi remind us that our enemies are still out and hatching conspiracies to disrupt and sabotage the peaceful environment of the country as its peace and prosperity in any manner is not digestible to them. Thus, we have to stay united and steadfast as also pointed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message to carry Pakistan forward to its rightful destination of peace and prosperity. Undoubtedly our forces are fully cognizant of the internal and external threats faced by the country and as a nation we have to stand by them to foil the designs of the enemies. To build on the successes, it is important that the federal and provincial governments fulfil their responsibilities vis-à-vis full implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) which was evolved with consensus by all the political parties after APS tragedy. Reportedly, the newly elected government plans to unveil a new version of NAP and restructure the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to effectively tackle internal threats to security. Coined NAP-2, the plan is aimed at bridging the gaps in the first version rolled out in January 2015. According to a document, the Interior Ministry plans to create a cyber security organisation to effectively counter the growing threat of cybercrimes. Indeed fine tuning the document according to modern day requirements is need of the hour. However, we will ask the government to do it after consultations with all the political parties so that the message of consensus stays in tact.

Time has come to make the NACTA fully functional and meaningful in order to pre-empt the designs of the terrorists and enemies by enhancing coordination amongst different intelligence agencies. Building capacity of civil armed forces and extending and upgrading the safe city projects are some other measures that need to be given priority with focus on bringing reforms in seminaries and ensuring uniform education as this course will lay the foundation of a society where there is no place for extremism or hatred in the name of sect, religion, caste or creed. This was also the vision of our founding fathers and achieving this will also be the befitting tribute to the martyrs of APS.

