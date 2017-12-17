APS martyrs awakened nation’s conscience at lives cost: Bilawal

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the innocent martyred students and teachers of Army Public School, Peshawar saying that they sacrificed their lives and awakened the conscience of the entire nation. In a tweet on the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of APS students and teachers, the PPP Chairman said ‘3 years after the APS tragedy we continue to fail the victims. Failed to conduct the judicial inquiry their families demanded.

Failed to implement NAP. Failed to ensure such an incident would never happen again, not on our watch. In his message on the occasion released from Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman pointed out that some individuals at the helm of affairs are forgetting the sacrifices of APS Peshawar but children of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto continue to share this haunting grief. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he sees his own mother in every mother whose children were martyred three years ago.

He further said that his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had laid down her life for our nation and pledged that he would stand as heir to every drop of blood of our martyrs.

The PPP Chairman said that terrorists who mercilessly martyred children of our mothers would be continued to be challenged vigorously adding that these mothers are still raising questions as to who was nourishing the nurseries of terrorism.

Bilawal said that who else would raise voice against terrorism if not the son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto adding those who have saddled their sons in the safe environs of London cannot be sympathizers of the nation. PPP Chairman further said that we are very much on the ground despite giving sacrifices of two generations vowing that we are children of martyrs and would remain with our people through thick and thin. He said that he considers himself as the son of every mother who lost her son whether in uniform or otherwise in incidents of terrorism.