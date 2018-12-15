APS carnage united nation on one platform: Mahmood

Fourth anniversary of Army Public School today

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The nation will be observing 4th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar on Sunday. Six terrorists stormed APS School on the same day four years ago and opened indiscriminate firing killing 147 students and teachers of the school.

Special functions have been arranged at APS schools and other educa-tional institutions to pay homage to martyrs of APS school tragedy.

Four year have been past but the parents, relatives and the nation is griev-ing and mourning deaths in this cowardly attack of terrorists on school.

Similar, functions will be held in other parts of the country including candle vigil light in the memory of martyr students. The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said the sacrifices of the student of Army Public School Peshawar will always be remembered. Their sacrifices showed the resilience of Pakistani against terrorism. In his message on the occasion of 4th anniversary of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar being observed today, he said the tragic incident showed the brutality of terrorist mind set as they targeted innocent students within the educational institution exposing their nefarious designs against the humanity, education and knowledge.

Mehmood Khan said after the tragic incident of Army Public School, the security forces and the whole nation got united to eliminate terrorism from the society.

The Chief Minister said the incident of 16th December is very tragic for the parents of martyrs students and the whole nation. Mehmood Khan said that provincial government would always extend helping hand to the bereaved families of APS.

He said a monument has been constructed in Peshawar in the memory of martyr’s students. He reminded that the government and the security institutions were on one page to launch the national action plan for the total eradication of terrorists and terrorism which appeared to be a fruitful and decisive plan.

The provincial government successfully played its role in the overall national action plan. We suffered and we made sacrifices which were recognized at international level even. He assured all out support to the members of the families of martyrs of Army Public School. He also paid rich tributes to the parents of the martyrs for bearing these shocks with patience and fortitude.

Chairperson Standing Committee Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment KP Assembly Momina Basit Saturday said that PTI government wanted to make the country a truly welfare state and was taking every possible step since coming in to government after July election. On the eve of 4th anniversary of APS tragedy, she said that terrorists unleashed a reign of terror over innocent school children when they stormed the APS martyring over 150 children which has no precedent in the human history, said a press release.

