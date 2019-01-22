I am suffering from such a pain that I have not slept for two days. I am ashamed for being belonging to this brutal country where even killing of siblings and parents in front of innocent children could not bring the nation on one stance. My heart aches when I hear people arguing and even justifying the barbarous act by giving lame excuses. My eyes bleed when I do not see any resolve in the government to protect its innocent people against the very own people that are being paid through public money. And I lose my hope when State institutions do not come up and declare that they will not let any stone un-turned until culprits are put behind bars and prosecuted. All my optimism has vanished that I gathered after APS massacre when the entire nation stood as one against terrorists. Ya Allah grant me sabr. Amen

U K DAR

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp