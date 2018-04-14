APRA delegation calls on SFA Director

A delegation of the All Pakistan Restaurants Association (APRA) led by its Chairman Shaukat Ali called on Director

Operations of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Abrar Ahmed Sheikh here on Friday.

Talking to the delegation, Abrar Sheikh said that the SFA intends to implement the appropriate laws as per protocol in preparation and preservation of food and other related matters.

The members of the delegation were also provided with a check list of the SFA which contained standards and directives for hotels and restaurants with regard to preparation and serving of food items.

He said that the Authority with the cooperation of stakeholders and people wants to ensure provision of food items to the masses as per standards.

The Sindh Food Authority will provide possible assistanceand guidance to the stakeholders.

The delegation assured its full cooperation with the SFA in

compliance and implementation of the directives of the SFA and sought two weeks time for the purpose and said that the officials of the SFA may come for inspection after two weeks time.—APP

Related