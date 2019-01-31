APPS, Summit Bank partner to enable online transactions

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS) signed an agreement with Summit Bank to enable Payfast, APPS’ end-to-end payment gateway providing a secure and reliable environment for online payments.

With Payfast, Summit Bank customers will be able to transact online using their account numbers &debit cards with a wide variety of APPS’ partner merchants, ranging from schools and billers to mutual funds, marketplaces, and other entities.

Summit Bank has a network of 193 branches across Pakistan. They believe in fulfilling their commitment to their customers and are guided by an eminent board of Shariah scholars and practitioners with extensive experience in the field. Their reach in 23 cities offers Islamic banking opportunities with an extensive range of products & services.

APPS is a start-up fintech governed under the PSO/PSP regulation of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), with the objective to deploy an Online Payment Gateway.

