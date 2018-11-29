APP’s pensioners thank SC for its intervention

Staff Reporter

Pensioners’ Association of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) at its meeting held here reviewed the latest situation, relating to financial problems faced by their around 260 pensioners, including widows and orphans. The meeting presided over by the Association’s President Liaqat Toor thanked the Supreme Court of Pakistan for accepting their petition on non-payment of pensioners’ dues for regular hearing.

It was a sign of great relief that a bench of apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nasir has taken up the matter, it added. The Association also welcomed the recent government’s decision to give acting charge of the APP to Qamar ullah Chaudhry, a senior journalist of the premier news agency.

