Appreciation certificates for Covid-19 testing team of UVAS

The Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, Punjab and Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) awarded Certificates of Appreciation to the COVID-19testingteam of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore.

The Health Dept Punjab and PVMC appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team of faculty members and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in providing COVID-19 testing services throughout the pandemic at the BSL-3 Laboratory for

Emerging Pathogens, Institute of Microbiology of UVAS.

On behalf of the Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed the Certificates of Appreciation.

Prof Nasim appreciated the services of the COVID-19 team and said that UVAS is committed to

contributing to the best of its capabilities to the efforts of the government in the fight against corona virus.

PVMC President Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also appreciated the outstanding services of this team during the COVID-19 pandemic and distributed “Certificates of Appreciation” among all members of the team.