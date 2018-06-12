Appreciable police efforts

A recent report disclosed that in a Police raid in Faisalabad several people guilty of kidnapping and selling newborns were apprehended. The report further added that several staff members of Allied Hospital were involved in this malpractice for last many years and kidnapped and sold at least 1,200 newborns. The act really put the entire nation in shock since no one believe that people like doctors can be involved in such cruel act.

I really appreciate the police for their performance and it is hoped that police and concerned authorities would make sure that these people are given exemplary punishment, as these people are curse upon humanity.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN

Via email

