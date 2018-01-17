Appozai condemns illegal ‘occupation’ of land

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Appozai committee has threatened to launch a protest movement, if the government fails to vacate their land from ‘land grabber’ near Sheikh town in the south of the city. Addressing a press conference members of the committee Shams-ud-Din Mandokhail, Gul Anar Mandokhail, Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, Akhter Jan Mandokhail, Dr. Muhammad Shah Mandokhail, Maula Dad Mandokhail, Hameed Mandokhail and Amir Khan strongly condemned the allegedly illegal ‘occupation’ of an expensive piece of land in the south part of the city.

The tribal elders said, they had conveyed their reservations and complaints to authorities concerned but to no avail. They also blamed the district administration for supporting the land grabber. ‘Appozai are residing on their own land from British era and they have offered land free of cost to both provincial and district government time to time’, adding a piece of land measuring hundreds of feet was in the possession of the Appozai according revenue record and court verdicts near Sheikh town. But the mentioned land has been occupied by a land grabber with the connivance of district administration and backed by a judicial officer and some influentials in the area.