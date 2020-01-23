Staff Reporter
The provincial assembly proceedings on Thursday saw the opposition parties walkout in protest over a
disagreement on appointment of the provincial ombudsman.According to details, Governor Sindh Imran
Ismail had tendered his reservations on the key appointment, which were discarded by the Sindh
government in the assembly session.The Governor Sindh had contended that the bill empowered the
Chief Minister to appoint the ombudsman of his choosing whereas it should be the governor’s
prerogative to make the appointment. A hotly contested bill on the matter was approved in the favour
the provincial government and Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah who is now legally allowed to be solely
responsible for the appointment on the position. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P),
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) all staged walkouts from the
assembly as a sign of protest on the ruling.
Appointment of provincial ombudsmanOpposition stages walk out in Sindh PA
