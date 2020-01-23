Appointment of provincial ombudsmanOpposition stages walk out in Sindh PA

Staff Reporter

The provincial assembly proceedings on Thursday saw the opposition parties walkout in protest over a

disagreement on appointment of the provincial ombudsman.According to details, Governor Sindh Imran

Ismail had tendered his reservations on the key appointment, which were discarded by the Sindh

government in the assembly session.The Governor Sindh had contended that the bill empowered the

Chief Minister to appoint the ombudsman of his choosing whereas it should be the governor’s

prerogative to make the appointment. A hotly contested bill on the matter was approved in the favour

the provincial government and Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah who is now legally allowed to be solely

responsible for the appointment on the position. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P),

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) all staged walkouts from the

assembly as a sign of protest on the ruling.